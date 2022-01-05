West Belfast pharmacist fearful on staffing as Omicron surges

A WEST Belfast pharmacist says he fears the impact that staff stricken by Covid-19 will have on the service he can offer.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 30,423 positive cases from December 30 to January 3.

Terry Maguire of Maguire’s Pharmacy on Beechmount Avenue said he is worried that the loss of staff self-isolating could have a huge impact on the wider health service, including GPs and pharmacies.

“We have a significant infection rate which is higher than any other time during this pandemic,” he explained.

“Omicron is exceptionally infectious, much more so than Alpha which was here this time last year and Delta which came in the summer.

“We are going to see a very high percentage of the population infected in the coming weeks.

“It is going to be a huge challenge for the wider health service, including GPs and pharmacies.

“The biggest threat to us, which we are currently experiencing is staff. We have three off at the minute and they are just falling. They simply cannot work if they get infected.

“We may see GPs and pharmacies having to close. It is not about supply issues but staff.

“I am struggling to see how I am going to provide a service over the next two weeks, if I am being honest. We have to do our best to keep the shutters open and provide patients with their medicine.

“I think we need to look at the restrictions around people who are double-vaccinated, boosted and showing negative lateral flows. In the USA, self-isolation is down to five days but it is at least seven or as many as ten here.”

Terry remains optimistic that Omicron is not as deadly as first feared and believes Covid-19 is something we are going to have to learn to live with.

“I think we are at an end game, but it could be a very painful end game,” he continued.

“A big worry remains about just how many people will be hospitalised and the number of people who die. Thankfully, at the minute, we are not seeing this in the way we first feared.

“I think England took a massive gamble with no further restrictions, compared to here, Scotland and Wales which did introduce some restrictions before Christmas.

“Schools going back is a concern but young people have suffered badly since the start of this pandemic. We can’t just keep shutting and locking down and opening up again.

“There is a case to be made that we have to live with this virus and accept it can be a condition like flu or the common cold.

“There is no question it can be a very serious and deadly respiratory infection for some people but so is flu and pneumonia and the like.

“We have seen a fall-off with the vaccines which I think is disappointing.”

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccination centres remain open in Belfast this week, offering first, second and booster jabs.

The Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital is open for walk-in vaccinations between 8am-8.30pm every day.

The Vaccination Hub at Knockbracken Hall is open every day from 9am-6pm.

The Vaccination Hub in the Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast is open every day from 10am-5pm.

Walk-in slots are available at all vaccination sites. Appointments for vaccinations at the Vaccination Centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital can be booked here.