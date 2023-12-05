West Wellbeing mental health charity receive funding boost

A WEST Belfast mental health charity has been awarded £5,400 thanks to a community fund.

Based in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, West Wellbeing's suicide and self-harm prevention initiative, delivers care services to those with complex issues or distress, assisting service users to achieve positive mental health.

Gerard Mallon, Operations Director at West Wellbeing, said: “A huge thank you to the Co-Ownership’s Community Fund for supporting our services. We are exceeding capacity due to funding issues, so this money allows us to provide the children and young people currently on our waiting lists with immediate help through one-to-one counselling.”

Co-Ownership helps people into home ownership who are unable to buy a home by themselves. Their Community Fund has been supporting local communities since 2017 and is now in its seventh year.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership added: “As an organisation rooted in bringing about positive societal impact, our Community Fund is incredibly important to us, and to date have supported more than 17 good causes and provided more than £115,000.

"The fund reflects our aim to improve the wellbeing of as many people as we can. With financial pressures impacting on communities across Northern Ireland, we’re proud to support 2023’s selected recipients – all incredibly worthy causes that make a significant difference to the people and the communities they serve.”