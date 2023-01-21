West Wellbeing plan high profile fundraising events for 2023

After a successful first year, a suicide prevention charity based in the Colin area is planning several fundraising events for 2023.

West Wellbeing located within the Dairy Farm celebrated its first birthday in November and provide vital counselling and mental health services while working to reduce the rate of suicide and help improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

Ciara Bennett has recently taken up a new role with West Wellbeing team as Head of Events and Fundraising.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join the team,” Ciara said. “I was working up in Sally Gardens community centre, so I have always been working within the community. I had been doing the fundraising with West Wellbeing before this so it’s great doing what I enjoy.”

Last year, the charity hosted a range of events and fundraisers from a fire walk, hiking in Mount Snowdon, arrow breaking and street collections. Ciara said that the organisation raised approximately £16,000 and thanked all those who helped make it possible. The charity has said it has even more events to look forward to this coming year.

Street Collections in 2022 for West Wellbeing

“Our first fundraising event this year will be a spinathon outside Sainsbury’s in the Kennedy Centre. It will be on the 21st of January between 10:30am to 3:30pm with music playing. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Ciara said.

In May, Ciara along with members of the community and a local gym No Limit Fitness will be taking on the immense 7 7s challenge. This will involve the group tackling all seven Mourne mountains in one day.

“Anyone is welcome to join and fundraise for West Wellbeing. We’re doing Slieve Donard at the end of the month and every Sunday at the end of each month we’re going to try and do a mountain or two in preparation,” Ciara said.

“When we went to Mount Snowdon, we had so much craic and friendships after. It was just like a big walk and talk; it was so good. Walking is therapy in itself.”

Fundraiser event at Slieve Donard

As well as the Mourne Mountain challenge in May, the organisation will also be hosting their first Strictly Come Dancing event at the Devenish to raise money for their vital services in the Colin area. They’re recruiting participants and all training will be covered.

Ciara has also encouraged anyone running the Belfast Marathon this year to get in touch with the charity about choosing West Wellbeing and helping to continue to provide care and support for people experiencing poor mental health.

Recently, the charity have launched a Walk and Talk at Páirc Nua Chollan on the Stewartstown Road and will be meeting every Friday at 10am outside their office in the Dairy Farm where everyone is welcome to join and get their weekend off to a great start.