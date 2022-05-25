Condemnation of North Belfast shooting

GUN ATTACK: Police at the scene of the shooting in Westland Way on Tuesday morning

A GUN attack on a man in the Westland area of North Belfast has been condemned by local political representatives.

A man, aged in his thirties, was shot in the back in the Westland Way area, shortly before 12.20am on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A suspect, described as slim and dressed all in dark clothing with a mask on and a hood drawn tight over his face, is believed to have fled the area on foot in the direction of Westland Road.

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "The shooting of a man in Westland Way was wrong, and I condemn it. There is absolutely no place for guns on our streets.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said: “My thoughts are with the victim following this horrendous incident in Westland Way.

"They are currently being treated in hospital and I hope they make a full recovery from their injuries.

"The local community are extremely concerned that a shooting has taken place on their doorsteps and it caused significant disruption in the area overnight.

“There can be no place for violence or guns on our streets. This is a residential area with families young and old who just want to go about their lives in peace without having to deal with incidents like this.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this shooting to come forward to police as soon as possible.

"We need to ensure that the person behind this attack is apprehended to send a clear message that we won’t tolerate this kind of act in our communities and that this weapon is taken off our streets before someone else is hurt.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Brian Kingston added: "It is appalling that a man has been shot in the back and has sustained serious injuries, in an incident which the police are treating as attempted murder.

"I condemn this shooting without equivocation. My thoughts are with the victim and his family circle.

“Any incident in which guns are used on our streets is reckless and deeply upsetting for the entire local community. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

"I appeal to anyone who can assist the police investigation to bring forward any information that they may have.”

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 22 of 24/5/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.