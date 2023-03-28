Refurbishment complete at Waterworks park

ALL SMILES: Tom McCullagh (4) enjoys some of the new play equipment in Westlands playground in the Waterworks Park

WESTLANDS playground in the Waterworks Park in North Belfast has undergone refurbishment works as part of Belfast City Council’s Playground Improvement Programme 2022/23.

£300,000 of investment went into the playground, which now includes new and interactive play equipment.

The new play equipment includes a wheelchair accessible swing, inclusive roundabout, and acoustic equipment for sensory play, alongside more traditional equipment, such as swings, climbing units and slides for all ages.

Work has also been carried out on the area surrounding the playground, including improvements to the paths to allow better access to the facility.

The Playground Improvement Programme has been in place since 2012 and has helped transform play parks across the city into safe, inviting, inclusive and exciting places for children to play and socialise.

Chair of the People and Communities Committee, Councillor Micky Murray welcomed the investment and said he is delighted that Council is continuing to invest and support local communities.

Councillor Murray said: “It’s brilliant to see play parks being given a new lease of life through our Playground Improvement Programme. This investment underlines the positive commitment Belfast City Council continues to make in supporting communities.

“Playgrounds offer a safe and welcoming environment for children to meet and play, encouraging them from a young age to be active, helping to encourage healthier lifestyles which is of course a key focus of our Belfast Agenda. The new equipment will be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.”