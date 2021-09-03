Whiterock shop owner thanks community for their support

A WHITEROCK shop owner has thanked the local community for their support after an incident in his premises on Sunday morning.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, James Keenan of Keenan’s Day Today on Whiterock Drive said he has been overwhelmed by the support of people since the ordeal.

“I can’t thank customers enough for their support. They have come from everywhere and wished me all the best,” he said.

“Thank you for every single message, phone call, sale, handshake and hug or visit showed towards myself and my family. I am overwhelmed at the support we have been shown.

“It was a rough day and not one that in 50 years of trading in the Whiterock that I ever expected. It is truly heart-warming to know the backing we have with the local area and community, from councillors and community leaders to my customers and life-long friends.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with common assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing articles with a blade or point in a public place.