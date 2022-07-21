Moves to halt demolition of historic Antrim Road building

BELFAST City Council have confirmed they are carrying out an enforcement investigation into an alleged breach of planning control at a historic building on the Antrim Road.

It comes after demolition vehicles appeared outside Willowbank House, located at 306 Antrim Road.

A planning application was submitted to Belfast City Council to demolish the existing building and replace it with social housing, consisting of 14 apartments.

However, residents in the area say they have not been consulted on the proposal, and they are disputing whether planning permission has been granted.

Local man David O'Neill told the North Belfast News of his concerns.

"Nobody in the street was notified about this," he said.

"This building has a lot of history. I would like to see the building maintained. We don't want it just being demolished without any thoughts for local residents.

"We are not against social housing but issues like parking need to be considered."

Local residents group, Restore Glandore ATC Community Group, said: "Planning permission has not been granted and there is demolition machinery at 306 Antrim Road, Willowbank House.

"This Victorian residence is located in an Area of Townscape Character (ATC) so planning permission for full demolition is required .

"Please call on your local councillors and MLAs to investigate this. Call the Belfast City planning office and question what is going on."

Green Party Councillor Mal O'Hara expressed concerns about the proposed demolition of Willowbank House.

"The proposal lodged for this site is for the complete demolition of the building without retaining any elements of this historic building," he said.

Concerns around demolition of Willowbank House on the Antrim Road.

Demolition in an area of Townscape Character BEFORE any decision has been made.

No parking provision for 14 units.

Limited amenity space.

Risk of over shadowing neighbours.



Our planning system is broken pic.twitter.com/lmI47Dh4EQ — Cllr Mal O’Hara (Castle DEA) Belfast he/him (@oharamal) July 19, 2022

"I am further concerned that the application has limited amenity space, may risk overshadowing of neighbouring dwellings and is not in keeping with the surrounding area which is primarily family homes.

"In addition, there is no provision for parking on the site and the applicant's parking survey suggests that there is plenty of on street parking available in the area.

"After speaking with residents over the last few days in Willowbank, Marsden, Hopefield and Rosemount, they cite parking as a key concern.

"North Belfast desperately needs more housing, but that housing should be of a good standard with proper indoor and outdoor amenity space, fitting into existing housing character and not be to the detriment of existing residents.

"This section of the Antrim road is an area of townscape character and permission will only be granted for demolition where the building makes no material contribution to the distinctive character of the area.

"The planning committee has yet to make this decision and I am very concerned that demolition vehicles have appeared on site.

"On Tuesday, I requested enforcement open a case immediately to stop any demolition before the planning committee has a chance to make a decision and before local residents have had a real opportunity to express their concerns.

"If residents have any concerns they should get in touch with myself or Restore Glandore Facebook Group."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Council is currently carrying out an enforcement investigation into an alleged breach of planning control at 306 Antrim Road.

"As this is a live investigation we cannot disclose any detailed information.”