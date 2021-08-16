FÉILE 2021: Wolfe Tones light up Falls Park on Féile finale night

FINALE: 10,000 fans packed into the Falls Park on Sunday for the Wolfe Tones concert and the final night of Féile an Phobail 2021

IT has been a jam-packed two weeks of talks, tours and live events at Féile an Phobail 2021 which will live long in the memory but Ireland’s largest community festival would not be complete without the Wolfe Tones.

In keeping with recent years, Sunday was no different as 10,000 people got their hands on the hottest ticket in town for the Féile finale.

Féile 2021 was the best ever.



We deserved to enjoy ourselves & that’s what we did.



Our Féile staff & volunteers deserve so much praise, but the biggest praise goes to you, the community.



You made Féile 2021 special.



So take a bow West Belfast, the greatest community on earth! pic.twitter.com/0Fo29urNOA — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 16, 2021

Doors opened at 3pm, some seven hours before the main men were due on stage but with some great support acts on, it was time to arrive in the Falls Park early.

The day started with An Spiorad – an Irish/Celtic band, based in Glasgow, followed by Gary Óg, whose version of ‘Belter’ by Gerry Cinnamon was a real hit with the Falls Park crowd.

There was still time for Shabeen – formed in Glasgow in 1997, who are arguably one of the finest Irish rebel bands presently playing on the Republican and Celtic circuit. Credit to lead singer Alan Quinn for his energy and engagement with the crowd with the warm-up well and truly complete.

As the clock struck 10pm, it was time for Féile compere Aislinn Higgins to welcome the legendary Wolfe Tones on stage at the Falls Park.

As the backdrop to ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ rang out, it was time for Noel Nagle, Brian Warfield and Tommy Byrne to emerge to an ecstatic crowd.

As is tradition, it was over to Brian, the lead songwriter of the band and keen historian, who introduces many of the Wolfe Tones song at a concert.

Before he could start, Brian dedicated the performance to all the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was met with loud applause.

Brian’s knowledge and talent is second to none and it was fascinating to hear many of the stories behind each and every song performed on the night.

His crowd engagement was also first class – I particularly enjoyed his excitement when he told us that ‘The Helicopter Song’ stands as the fastest-selling single of all time in Ireland. The song which tells the story of three Provisional IRA volunteers who escaped from Mountjoy Prison in Dublin in October 1973 sold 12,000 copies in one week.

“We beat The Beatles, we beat Michael Jackson, we beat U2,” said Brian. “But you can never beat the Wolfe Tones!”

The crowd's enthusiasm was at its peak for the performance of ‘Celtic Symphony’, written by Warfield in 1987 for the centennial of Celtic Football Club.

Another crowd-pleaser was their performance of Irish love ballad ‘Grace’, described by Brian as the “greatest love song of all time”.

AMAZING!



10,000 people in the Falls Park in Belfast at the Féile tonight singing along to the classic Irish ballad Grace.



An incredible Féile an Phobail Wolfe Tones concert! pic.twitter.com/I6nVw4xKSr — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 15, 2021

The performance continued with all the classic Wolfe Tones hits and other Irish traditional songs there for all to sing along to, including ‘Foggy Dew’, ‘Irish Eyes Are Smiling’, ‘Let the People Sing’ and ‘Some Say The Devil Is Dead’, ‘Come Out Ye Black and Tans’ and ‘A Nation Once Again’, to name but a few.

We’re on the one road!



There’s no atmosphere like it.



Féile an Phobail at the Falls Park in Belfast.



A night to remember!!! pic.twitter.com/kQPDAsTx99 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 15, 2021

There was also a mighty performance of ‘Joe McDonnell’ – a song dedicated to the Belfast hunger striker but also written to defend the Irish people who were labelled ‘terrorists’ around the world by the media.

After some two and a half hours, the Wolfe Tones had done their job by closing an amazing two weeks of Féile an Phobail once again.

After live concerts were cancelled last year, it was great to see the famous trio back on stage once again. Will they be back for 2022? I just wouldn’t put it past them.