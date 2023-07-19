Hopes of a nation – Ireland's Ladies embark on maiden World Cup voyage

REPUBLIC of Ireland Women's manager Vera Pauw says she hopes the team can do the people of Ireland "proud" as they prepare for their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The Irish will make their major tournament debut when they take on co-hosts Australia at the 82,500-capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney on Thursday (kick-off, 11am, LIVE on ITV1 and RTÉ2). The Irish will also face Canada (July 26) in Perth and Nigeria (July 31) in Brisbane in their maiden World Cup Group B fixtures.

Speaking ahead of tournament kick-off, manager Vera Pauw said: "As a team, we have always held the belief that something only appears to be impossible the moment it proves to be impossible.

"What that means is that you must believe in yourself, embrace tougher challenges and step forward to trust that you are ready to fulfil your dreams.

"We did just that to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023; now we must be brave once again to make the most of this fantastic opportunity of competing in the world’s best competition.



“We might be on the other side of the world, but we feel the support of everyone in Ireland. We stand on the shoulders of the players, coaches, staff members and officials who drove women and girls’ football forward over the last 50 years.

The Republic of Ireland Women's team for World Cup 2023

"We carry the hopes of girls and boys wanting their heroes to perform well. We get to show that the endless hours of coaching and encouragement from Grassroots volunteers that helped to shape our players was worth it. And we are able to give back to those in Irish football who have helped shape this incredible journey.



“Our preparation is complete. Our motivation is intact. And our game-plan is set. We are ready. We just hope that we can do the people of Ireland proud. This is our time.”

Captain and star player Katie McCabe, who plays her club football with Arsenal said the team want to leave a "legacy" back home.

"We don't just want to create history. We want to leave a legacy back home," she said.

"We know we are making our debut but we know what we want to do.

"We want to give Australia, Canada and Nigeria the hardest games possible. It's going to be exciting.

"We know what Australia have. They have quality all over the park, but we know what we can do all over the pitch. We are fully concentrated on tomorrow.

"It's crazy to think we actually here now. We landed at Sydney airport greeted by Irish fans.

"To see the numbers that have travelled and the amount of support we have in Sydney - today and, more importantly, tomorrow - it's really special and the whole team feel that. We want to do the nation proud.

"Why we started playing football was for the love and enjoyment. Myself and the girls have been on a journey, with the coaching staff and all our staff, and it's something we have all worked hard towards.

"We will embrace every moment and have that moment to ourselves, and when that whistle blows we will be ready to battle."

Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan has been passed fit after being taken to hospital following Friday's abandoned friendly with Colombia. The behind-closed-doors game ended after 20 minutes of play after the FAI said it had become "overly physical". Scans revealed she suffered a badly bruised shin, but manager Vera Pauw said she is "fine and will play" against Australia.

IRELAND WNT WORLD CUP 2023 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)



Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham)



Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)