Woodland Trust plants first trees in Glas-na-Bradan Wood – and now you can plant your own

THE Woodland Trust has planted the first trees at the new Glas-na-Bradan wood overlooking North Belfast.

The 98 hectare site beside Cave Hill was acquired earlier this year, there are ambitions plans to plant 150,000 native trees on 60 hectares.

Following a public consultation period on everything from the name of the site to its access points, development of the new woodland can finally begin.

There are several public planting events taking place, with the first on Saturday (November 13).

Marking the occasion, Ian McCurley, Director of Woodland Trust Northern Ireland said: “Northern Ireland remains one of the least wooded regions in Europe with just 8.7 per cent woodland cover, compared to 13 per cent in the UK.

"Not enough trees have been planted in the past, but things can change and thanks to Halifax, we can now start to create Glas-na-Bradan Wood. Within five years, we will have a fantastic new woodland made up of 150,000 trees for people, nature and climate.”

Halifax has supported the creation of the new native woodland, and its staff will also give their time to plant 28,347 trees alongside the local community this year.

These first trees will form Halifax’s woodland within Glas-na-Bradan Wood and leave a lasting legacy for the local community, as well as helping to combat climate change in Northern Ireland. Once they are planted, the trees’ benefits are effective immediately, as they draw carbon from the air and store it deep within their roots.

Jim McCooe, Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for Northern Ireland added: ‘’We are proud to partner with Woodland Trust Northern Ireland and are delighted that by the end of 2021 we will have planted over 28,000 trees at the Woodland Trust’s new site in the Belfast Hills.

"This partnership is part of our overall investment in creating a cleaner, greener UK – financing a green future together. In Northern Ireland, we are delighted to support the creation of an area of woodland within Glas-na-Bradan Wood.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb added: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has pledged to plant one million trees in partnership with the relevant community and statutory bodies and I am delighted to plant one of the first trees in Glas-na-Bradan Wood, which will flourish into a beautiful woodland within the Borough.”

To get involved in the public tree planting and book your place, click here.