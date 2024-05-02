Work begins on £2.9m shared space project to transform former Lockhouse on Lower Ormeau

WORK has begun on a £2.9m shared space project aimed at improving community relations in South Belfast

Once completed, the former Lockhouse in the Lower Ormeau area of the River Lagan, will be reimagined into a vibrant community café, training and exhibition and good relations space situated along the Lagan Towpath.

The transformation will complement the work being delivered through the community garden and men’s shed, which have been officially opened.

Funding for the project has been through a collaborative partnership between The Executive Office, Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure and Belfast City Council.

John Gormley, Chairperson of Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG), explained: "This is to welcome our ambitious project to transform the former Lockhouse and adjacent green space into a healthy living hub with strong connections to the towpath and River Lagan.

"The first phase of the project is now completed with the formal launch of the community garden and shed. The second phase – the redevelopment of the Lockhouse will now get underway.

"The third and final phase will connect both to the River Lagan, maximising the river as an asset for the local community and bringing together people of all backgrounds through an exciting range of water-based programmes, services and activities.

"The project started in 2017 when LORAG purchased the Lockhouse with the aim of securing and developing it as a community asset. It has been a long journey to where we are today and I would like to thank all of those who have funded and supported the project to date."

Speaking at the site visit to mark the official start of work on the project, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said: “It has been so inspiring to hear about the incredible work being carried out by LORAG to create vibrant and welcoming spaces for people of all backgrounds to come together.

"I am delighted that the Urban Villages Initiative is playing a key part in that work through the redevelopment of the former Lockhouse.

CUTTING THE SOD: Junior Ministers Pam Cameron and Aisling Reilly

“This redevelopment has already transformed an unused green space into a community area for outdoor recreation and education.

“I have no doubt this will be a great asset for the whole community in this part of South Belfast, and I look forward to returning to see the completed project in 2025.”

Junior Minister Pam Cameron added: “I am delighted that we are able to support this important development through the Urban Villages Initiative. The new extended Lockhouse will be a vibrant social space for the wider local community.

“This Healthy Living Community Hub will be a valuable new resource for the area and will enable the Group to provide much-needed community space where organisations can meet and host a wide range of community initiatives and events.

“The redeveloped Lockhouse will be an extension of the work already being carried out by the Group, which for over 30 years has supported the residents and community of the Lower Ormeau area of South Belfast.”