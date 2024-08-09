Work gets under way on new Kainos/QUB Dublin Road building

READY, SET... Laura McCarthy and Russell Sloan from Kainos with Peter Erwin, Professor Sir Ian Greer and Liz McLaughlin from Queen's

WORK is due to begin on Queen’s University Belfast’s new student accommodation and Kainos’ new global headquarters on the site of the former Movie House Cinema on the Dublin Road.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year for Kainos to develop its new headquarters and for QUB to develop the first purpose-built managed student accommodation in the North on the Bankmore Exchange site.

Enabling works for both projects are set to get started this month with QUB having appointed construction company Graham to develop its new student accommodation.

Russell Sloan, CEO of Kainos, said: "This location will serve as Kainos' global headquarters, situated right here in Belfast.

"We are eager to stimulate local economic growth and generate new opportunities within the city. This building underlines our commitment to Belfast.

"In addition to our own base, this tech hub will provide sustainable office space for other companies. Our aim is to contribute to Belfast’s position as a leading destination for investment and employment."

Queen’s President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer added: “For the past 180 years, Queen’s has been renowned for providing a world-class education to our students and huge influence on the economic and social landscape of Belfast and beyond.

"This accommodation, together with Kainos’ new office space, will transform the landscape of Dublin Road, increase economic activity in the area through city-centre-living and deliver tangible benefits for the welfare of our people and planet.”

The low-emission Passivhaus accommodation uses minimal energy for heating and cooling. Housing up to 459 students, it drives forward the university’s commitment to delivering nearly 3,000 new student beds by 2029 and meeting its net-zero commitments.

Kainos plans to occupy around half the building and will lease the remaining floors to commercial tenants. It has appointed joint property agents Avison and Young, and Cushman and Wakefield.

Queen's plans to welcome students to its new facilities in time for the beginning of the September 2026 academic year.

Bankmore Exchange is scheduled for completion within 24 months, with Kainos aiming to take occupancy in early 2027.