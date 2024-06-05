World champion boxer Cacace receives hero's welcome at Brooklands Care Home

HERO'S WELCOME: Anthony Cacace with pupils from Scoil na Fuiseoige on Wednesday afternoon

THERE were scenes of joy on Wednesday afternoon as Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry welcomed boxer Anthony Cacace during a special visit.

WATCH: Pupils from Scoil Na Fuiseoige welcome IBF super-featherweight champion @AntoC6 to Brooklands Care Home for a special visit. pic.twitter.com/AeWBePhHqH — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) June 5, 2024

The 'Andytown Apache' became the IBF super-featherweight champion last month after dethroning Joe Cordina in the eighth round after their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The popular fighter has been spotted around West Belfast in recent weeks following his success where he has received a warm welcome from his fans.

Pupils from nearby Scoil na Fuiseoige formed a guard of honour and chanted 'Cacace' as Anthony arrived at the care home.

As he made his way inside, Anthony was greeted by more cheers from staff as residents waited to greet him and pose for photographs.

Vourneen O'Connor mets Anthony Cacace

Staff from Brooklands also made a banner 'Welcome to Brooklands, the Andytown Apache' and even made a cake for the local hero.

"This is a great surprise," said Anthony. "I have been out and about West Belfast in recent weeks and it just makes me super proud to come from this community.

"It is great to see the smiles on people's faces, especially the kids. I know what it means to them who look up to me as a role model."

Patricia Brown, from Brooklands Care Home added: "We are really delighted to welcome Anthony here.

Meeting his fans on Wednesday afternoon

"A lot of our residents are boxing fans. We have been busy baking cakes and buns and decorating the home for him. It means so much to us all."