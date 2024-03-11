Housing association investing £17m across West Belfast for new homes

A HOUSING Association is to invest over £17m across West Belfast over the next five years to help address the growing need for more homes.

Woven, formerly known as Habinteg Housing Association, is to build almost 100 homes across West Belfast as well as improving the quality of their current homes and services.

West Belfast is just one location where Woven has committed to reducing the housing need by providing high quality, affordable homes.

Nearing competition, a recent combined investment of £7.6m saw three new developments situated in Summerhill Drive, Good Shepherd Road and Suffolk Road develop to provide 42 homes for up to 136 individuals and families.

These schemes join an established portfolio of developments under Woven’s brand and with more in the pipeline the association is doing what it can to address the rising waiting list figures and deliver more homes.

Neil McIvor, Chair at Woven, said: “We’re committed to playing our part in helping to meet the unmet housing needs across Northern Ireland and our recent investments are reflective of this. Over the next five years we aim to strengthen this commitment and provide more housing solutions across the region.

“The £150m (across the North) includes vital grant funding from the Department for Communities. It enables us to invest in our homes and services and keep a stream of developments in the pipeline.

"It ensures that we can provide a range of housing solutions in each area to meet the needs of the widest possible range of tenants and create diverse environments to help communities thrive.”