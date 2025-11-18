A YELLOW weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the coming 24-hours.

The Met Office said the wintry showers will begin on Tuesday at midnight and are expected to last until noon on Wednesday.

They are advising some roads and railways are likely to be affected, and that people should watch out for icy patches on roads and pavements.

“Frequent wintry showers will feed inland through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning across Northern Ireland, with strong northerly winds blowing showers well inland," a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

“Whilst little to no snow accumulations are expected at low levels, 1-3cm is likely over higher ground, and perhaps very locally up to 5cm.

“This may affect routes such as the Glenshane Pass and Coleraine Mountain road. Ice will be likely on untreated surfaces, whilst hail and lightning will be additional hazards."