THE new single by Irish language rap group Kneecap is set to premiere on Tuesday evening.

'No Comment' will be played on BBC Radio 1 during the station's New Music Show with Jack Saunders.

Our brand new single 'No Comment' featuring @subfocus is having its world premier on @BBCR1 this evening with Jack Saunders.



📻Tune in from 6pm - it's a belter.



Bristol - we are in your Prospect Building tonight (sold out).

The single features Nicolaas Douwma, better known by his stage name Sub Focus, an English DJ, music producer, songwriter and sound engineer.

Meanwhile, Kneecap will perform a sold-out gig at the Prospect Building in Bristol tonight.