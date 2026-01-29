A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for heavy rain on Friday, with the wettest conditions expected in counties Antrim and Down.

The warning is in place from midnight until 6pm on Friday.

The Met Office has warned that spells of heavy rain could lead to transport disruption and flooding in places, especially on already saturated ground following Storm Chandra earlier this week.

"Spells of heavy rain will move over Northern Ireland during Thursday night and Friday," the Met Office states.

"While the wettest conditions are likely over Antrim and Down, there is potential for many areas to see 10-25 mm build up, with 40-60 mm over some hills.

"Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds, especially Thursday night and early Friday.

Earlier this week, Storm Chandra brought heavy rain and wind across the North which led to many schools and council facilities closed on Tuesday.