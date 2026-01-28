IRISH language rappers Kneecap will release their new album in April.

Kneecap announced on Wednesday morning that their second album, 'Fenian', will be released on Friday, April 24.

A single from the album, 'Liar's Tale' will air tonight on BBC Radio 1 on Jack Saunders from 7.30pm.

Posting on social media, the group said: "They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap 'terrorists', with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself.

"We had all the motivation we needed…this isn't a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.

"Inspired by, and proudly named 'Fenian', who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish. Now we're using it to name everyone speaking truth to power. After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn't.

"Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed. And KNEECAP is much the same…we haven't gone away."