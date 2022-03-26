Leo's terrifying battle to save grandkids from dog attack

A NEW Lodge man and his granddaughter have been injured after being attacked by a large unleashed dog.

Faye McCann (5) and her brother Bailey (3) were out with their granda Leo Morgan on Saturday afternoon (March 19) when the terrifying attack took place close to Cityside shopping mall.

Faye suffered a scratch on her neck but Leo muscle damage to his arms after being bitten several times as he desperately tried to protect his grandchildren when they were set upon by a huge Japanese Akita .

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Leo explained: “It was just a normal Saturday out. We were in town and heading back home but the grandkids wanted to go to the mini-golf at Cityside.

“We got to where Asda is and a big Japanese Akita dog came round the corner.

“There was no lead on it and no owner in sight.

“It sorted of looked at Faye as we walked past and the next thing it jumped towards the back of her neck.

“I don’t really know what happened next but I just sprang into action and pinned its head against the railings.

“I was shouting to see if my grandkids were okay and a passer-by said Faye just had a scratch on her neck."

Leo was caught in a desperate 30-minute struggle with the powerful animal as he waited for police to arrive.

“I phoned the police who arrived after about half an hour and they helped me hold it down.

“It was a real struggle. Any time someone walked past it was going mad. A specialist dog warden team then arrived to take it away.”

The dog, now being held by Belfast City Council wardens, was not micro-chipped and the owner has not yet come forward.

“I have two or three bites in one arm and four or five in my other arm,” added Leo.

Injuries to Leo's arm

“The wounds have muscle damage and were all infected. I got antibiotics and a Tetanus injection.

“Every muscle in my body is sore probably from holding the dog down for so long.

“Faye has like a friction burn down the back of the neck but both of my grandchildren have been left terrified.

“We were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I also heard an elderly man had been knocked to the floor by a dog before us.

"Someone must know who owns the dog."

Belfast City Council said the dog in question is in their possession and that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Following reports of a dog attack on Saturday March 19, members of our dog warden service responded alongside the PSNI.

"The dog is now in our possession and we continue to investigate the incident. We would encourage any members of the public, with information that can assist the investigation, to please come forward and contact our dog warden service on 02890270431."

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Police attended a business premises in North Belfast on Saturday March 19 afternoon following a report that a large dog had attacked two children.

"One of the children sustained a bite to their neck.

"It was also reported at approximately 3.50pm that an older man had also been knocked over by the dog and sustained a bump to his head. He was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the scene.

"Another man sustained puncture wounds to both arms whilst trying to restrain the dog.

"The matter has now been passed to the local dog warden, who will be carrying out an investigation."