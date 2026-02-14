PUPILS at St Joseph’s Primary School Slate Street were congratulated for their enthusiasm and leadership after taking part in the school’s recent School Council elections.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan and Councillor Tina Black attended a school assembly to recognise the pupils who put themselves forward to represent their classmates.

The elections gave students the opportunity to engage with democratic processes, share their ideas, and develop confidence in speaking up for others.

Speaking after the visit, Pat Sheehan MLA said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the assembly and meet so many confident and thoughtful young people.

"Seeing pupils engage with democracy at such an early age, find their voices, and step up to represent their peers is incredibly encouraging.”

The assembly showcased the pupils’ confidence, leadership skills, and commitment to making a positive difference within their school community.

Councillor Tina Black added: “The ideas and enthusiasm on display were impressive. St Joseph’s Primary School should be very proud of all the pupils who took part

"The visit highlighted the importance of encouraging civic engagement from a young age and celebrating the achievements of pupils who show initiative and leadership."