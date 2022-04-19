Holy Cross Primary School film to be shown on BBC tonight

A FILM featuring a local teacher's groundbreaking decision to start teaching philosophy in a North Belfast primary school is to be shown on TV tonight.

‘Young Plato’, by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath, follows the pioneering work of Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne.

The film was shown on BBC One Northern Ireland last night and will be repeated tonight (Tuesday) on BBC Two at 11.15pm.

An observational documentary set in post-conflict Ardoyne, the film charts the dream of Principal Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team, illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower and encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community.

We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group sometimes dictate.

‘Young Plato’ has already scooped a number of prestigious awards, including the ICCL Human Rights on Film Award 2022 at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival and an Irish Film and Television Academy Award.

Meanwhile, Irish President Michael D Higgins has congratulated Holy Cross PS on the film in a letter sent to Principal Kevin McArevey.

Mr McArevey was honoured when he received a personal letter from Uachtarain na hEireann, Michael D. Higgins to congratulate him on promoting philosophy and on the Award Winning Documentary, Young Plato. pic.twitter.com/QcCePiiNo7 — Holy Cross Boys' PS (@HolyCrossBoys) April 11, 2022

The President wrote to congratulate the principal and the documentary makers for "the excellent work that you have done in highlighting philosophy as a cornerstone of education and personal development".

"I have long been a champion of this approach and it is wonderful to see these ideas and ideals being promoted to a wide audience," he said.

President Higgins also added a personal note in his own handwriting to the letter.

"Without philosophy that teaches us are we not on the brink of species failure," he wrote.

"I never thought I'd write such a term."

Mr McArevey said he was "honoured" when he received the personal letter.