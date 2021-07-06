NORTH BELFAST: Fire at recycling yard was 'arson'

BLAZE: The fire at the recycling plant on the Limestone Road broke out just before 5pm on Monday. Dean McCullough (Facebook)

POLICE are treating a fire at a recycling company in North Belfast as arson.

Around 100 tonnes of paper were found on fire.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze at Bailey Waste on the Limestone Road just before 5pm on Monday (July 5).

41 firefighters were needed to deal with the blaze which had created a huge plume of smoke.

Devastating for the local employer who I will be contacting this morning to offer all help & support.



Thanks to @NIFRSOFFICIAL for their great work & thankfully the fire did not spread to the school next door. https://t.co/YbsD4OHglZ — Cllr Carl Whyte (@CarlJWhyte) July 6, 2021

NIFRS Group Commander Roy Purvis said crews were met by "a well-developed fire” that was encroaching on the nearby Currie Primary School and Mountcollyer Youth Centre

"Our priority was to stop the fire's spread,” he said. “There was some heat damage to the school, but we managed to stop the fire spreading.

People living in the area were urged to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

The Limestone Road was closed between its junctions with Hallidays Road and Atlantic Avenue as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Local SDLP councillor Carl Whyte praised the NIFRS for their quick response.

“I would like to thank the fire service for their swift actions to tackle this dangerous fire and my thoughts are with the local businesses and families affected. We are all relieved that nobody was injured as a result of the fire and that the fire service was able to act quickly to stop the spread of the fire to the nearby school.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a fire at premises at the Limestone Road in north Belfast at around 5.00 pm on Monday evening (July 5).

"Officers responded and attended the scene, along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze. The incident is being treated as arson at this time.

"Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who may have been in the area of Limestone Road area and saw anything suspicious to call 101, and quote reference number 1582 of 05/07/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting here.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here."