£3,700 raised in memory of North Belfast man Alex Duffy

A FANTASTIC £3,700 has been raised in memory of a young North Belfast man who passed away earlier this year.

Alex Duffy (21) passed away suddenly in January.

Alex was well-known in the Oldpark area, and had volunteered for a number of charities and youth centres over the years, including The People's Kitchen, New Lodge Youth Centre and 174 Trust Young Adult Disability Project.

In his memory, Ronnie Coleman from Barney's Barbers on the Antrim Road helped organise a sponsored walk and ballot.

Thanks to the generosity of the North Belfast public, a fantastic £3,700 was raised for the People's Kitchen on the Antrim Road.

Damian McNairney from the People's Kitchen said: "Alex had a smile that lit up the room with a spirit and a desire to help others that continues to inspire us all in the Peoples Kitchen.

"A big thank you to to Ronnie at at Barney's for organising both fundraising events. Alex was one of Ronnie’s customers and a huge thank you to everyone who donated."