31-year-old man arrested over Pizza Guys arson released on bail

ARSON ATTACK: Forensics at Pizza Guys on the Andersonstown News on Tuesday morning

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with the arson attack on Pizza Guys on the Andersonstown Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been released on bail.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting arson.

Officers on patrol in Andersonstown at 5am this morning saw a vehicle and part of the shop front in flames. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

Police believe a vehicle was driven at the shop and the fire started deliberately, causing extensive damage. A till was also stolen from inside the premises.

Pizza Guys owner Ciaran Kelly told Belfast Media earlier that he vowed to "bounce back stronger" after the incident.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 140 of 09/01/24.