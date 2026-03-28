TRAFFIC attendants issued 68 parking tickets to motorists parked illegally during two recent Ulster Rugby matches.

Police in South Belfast have been working closely with traffic attendants from the Department of Infrastructure following concerns raised by local residents about the chaotic state of streets close to the Ravenhill ground on match days.

Inspector Moutray said: “We are working in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure in relation to looking at ways of addressing the issue of illegal or obstructive parking and will take appropriate action when required.

"During a joint deployment over two matches traffic attendants have issued 68 parking tickets.

“We want to remind road users that obstructive parking, for example parking on corners, over driveways and on grass verges, can place other road users and pedestrians at unnecessary risk and this is particularly true for those with sight impairments, mobility issues, wheelchair users or parents with young children.

“All road users should show consideration for others by ensuring parked vehicles leave enough room for pedestrians, pram and wheelchair users to safely pass by on the footpath.

“Any vehicles found to be illegally parked or causing an obstruction to local residents, emergency vehicles or traffic may be removed at considerable expense to the owner, a fixed penalty notice and/or penalty points may be given to the driver of the vehicle, or the owner of the vehicle could be taken to court."