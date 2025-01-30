£85,000 refurbishment of Falls Leisure Centre gym complete

REFURB: Councillor Ruth Brooks (Chairperson of Belfast City Council People and Communities Committee), Gareth Kirk (Senior Regional Director, GLL) Pat Sheehan MLA, Jacqui Pope (Head of Service, GLL) and Councillor Paul Doherty

A £85,000 refurbishment of the gym at Falls Leisure Centre has been completed.

The upgrade includes a newly laid gym floor, an additional strength and functional training space and new LED light installed throughout. The gym has also seen new plate-loaded Technogym equipment installed, along with new functional equipment such as skill rows, SkiERGs, kettlebells, slam balls and plyo boxes.

The £85,000 gym refurbishment has been complemented by an upgrade to energy efficient LED lighting worth £45,000.

Upgrade works carried out to the social area and reception of the leisure centre mean that GLL reinvestment in Falls Leisure Centre stands at £166,000 from 2022 to 2024.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chairperson of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, was on hand to officially open the refurbished gym with West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan and SDLP councillor Paul Doherty.

Along with the delivery of a new spin studio in Grove Leisure Centre, total spending on facilities projects by GLL now stands at over £2 million between 2019 and 2024.

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chairperson of Belfast City Council People and Communities Committee, said: “Investment in our leisure centres is an investment in the health and wellbeing of our communities.

"It’s fantastic to see this latest refurbishment at Falls Leisure Centre, ensuring local residents have access to top-quality fitness facilities.

“GLL’s continued reinvestment of over £2 million in Belfast’s leisure centres demonstrates a real commitment to improving services and enhancing the experience for all users. Belfast City Council is committed to supporting accessible and inclusive leisure opportunities, and we welcome the positive impact these upgrades will have.”

Gareth Kirk, Senior Regional Director, GLL added: “Since GLL began operating Belfast’s leisure centres ten years ago, we have shown ourselves to be totally committed to reinvestment in these facilities and the improvement of the user experience for all members across the city. GLL’s status as a social enterprise means that we reinvest any profit directly back into our community, and it is a source of pride that our spend on small projects in Belfast has now reached over £2 million.

“The refurbishment of Falls Leisure Centre gym joins recent upgrades in Shankill, Grove, Lisnasharragh, Olympia, and Templemore, meaning that the impact of this reinvestment is being felt right across the city.

"Our social enterprise model means that any surplus our leisure centres generate are invested straight back into the community, ensuring that all local communities have access to the very best of leisure facilities.”