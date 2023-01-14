Our Alison takes up new role with the Arts Council

NEW ROLE: Alison McCrudden takes up the reins at the Arts Council

THE popular founder of a leading West Belfast youth theatre has been appointed as joint Head of Literature and Drama at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Andersonstown's Alison McCrudden founded Brassneck Youth in 2015, offering access to quality participatory arts training to children and young people from areas of high disadvantage.

She has long been a passionate and long standing advocate for the arts, championing access to participatory arts, particularly for children and young people.

Nothing like a wee bit of Boal to kick off the new term! #forumtheatre #columbianhypnosis pic.twitter.com/wzDAamy21H — Brassneck Youth (@brassneckyouth) January 13, 2023

Alison is presently a Mentor Director for The National Theatre, London, and has previously worked as a freelance artist, director, writer, actor, arts educator, facilitator and producer.

She has worked with many local theatre companies in her career to date and previously held the post of Director at the Lyric Theatre Drama Studio and was also Lecturer and Course Co-ordinator for Performing Arts at Belfast Met.

As joint Head of Literature and Drama at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Alison takes on a shared role in the position.

"I am delighted to be working at the Arts Council," she said. "I am looking forward to supporting artists and giving them a voice.

"With my own freelance artist background, I think that will be a beneficial experience to bring into the role.

"I want to create more access opportunities in the arts sector for people."