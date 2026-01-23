SUNDAY January 25th will see the penultimate weekend in America's biggest sport as the National Football League (NFL) championship weekend commences to see who will compete for Super Bowl LX (60) on February 8th.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights in the sporting calendar with fans across the globe tuning in to see who will be crowned the 2026 winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Although Sunday won’t be considered the biggest week of the NFL season, it certainly remains to be seen as the most important one for fans as the top two in each of the two conferences go head-to-head in the final play-off game in their brackets.

This article will serve as a guide for those who like to flutter their pennies at a punt at the world’s biggest sporting events but lack the deep knowledge of the sport to make any headway other than a donation to the bookies.

Before we dive in, let’s give a bit of background to the NFL play-off system up to this point.

For those who are Newtowns America’s favourite past time, or the ‘sport of kings’ as it is often affectionately referred to across the pond, the NFL breaks down into two conferences in the AFC (American Football Conference) and the NFC (National Football Conference).

The 32 teams are halved, before splitting once more into four divisions within each conference with 17 regular season games played with six divisional ties amongst 11 other games with the best records in each division earning a play-off spot before the remaining three positions up for the ‘best of the rest’.

Evan Engram could play a big role for Denver on Sunday night

Each conference has the number one overall seed, which is the team who finished with the best record in the regular season, earning them a bye week in the opening round along with home field advantage throughout the remaining rounds they compete in up until the Super Bowl.

The past two weekends have seen some of the best play-off action that American Football has witnessed in recent years, with big upsets and games going all the way to Overtime to be decided.

But enough of the logistics, let’s get back to the fun side of the sport which is the punting of a few bob, and we will give some of our best picks ahead of the penultimate game week in the NFL.

AFC Championship Game – Mile High, Denver – Sunday, 8PM

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Some background to this game is that Denver is famously the only place which the great Tom Brady failed to win a play-off game at during his star-studded career which saw him win SEVEN Super Bowls.

Mile High stadium gets its name due the notoriously difficult conditions which players have to play in, that being the ridiculously high altitude in the Rocky Mountains which sees them sit over 1,000ft above sea level.

The Broncos won their first play-off game since 2015 last Saturday when they overcame Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills with a 33-30 score in Overtime when Will Lutz kicked the winning field goal.

2015 was also the last time Denver won a Super Bowl, and the signs were all pointing to a historical repeat, especially considering who they overcame in the AFC Championship game that season – The New England Patriots.

Star quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle in the game but saw out the victory and cemented his dynasty, but on Monday afternoon running-back JK Dobbins was announced as an active player to return from a four-month spell on the sideline.

The New England Patriots look to have their own dynasty player in the form of Drake Maye, the quarterback heralded to be Tom Brady’s heir to the throne in New England. They overcame the Houston Texans in a scrappy game on Sunday evening to earn their spot in this AFC Championship game, but will face a Denver defence who will be raring to go and win their home game.

New England have the most away victories this season (8-0), and the Broncos are on the opposite end of that spectrum with the most home victories (8-1) in the league, a tale of Unstoppable force versus the Immovable object.

Best game picks

First Touchdown Scorers:

Marvin Mims (DEN) - 20/1

Rhamondre Stevenson (NEP) - 6/1

Player Props:

Hunter Henry Over 41.5 receiving yards (NEP) - 10/11

Evan Engram Over 30 receiving yards (DEN) – 2/1

Anytime Touchdown scorer:

Courtland Sutton (DEN) – 11/4

Stefon Diggs (NEP) – 21/10

Belfast Media Bet Builder - 15/1

RJ Harvey (DEN) Anytime Touchdown

Drake Maye (NEP) Over 224.5 Passing Yards

Denver Broncos Over 3.5 Sacks

Christian Gonzalez (NEP) Over 4.5 Tackles

Will Lutz (DEN) Over 6.5 kicking points

NFC Championship Game – Lumen Field, Seattle – 11:30pm

Seattle Seahawks v LA Rams

The big one in the NFC will see two divisional rivals face off once again with the NFC West division being the best in the NFL after three of the four teams managed to secure a spot in the play-offs.

These two have met twice in the regular season with both games being two great games with the pair managing a win each back at the tail end of 2025.

The last game saw the Seahawks run out winners after a 39-38 Overtime victory at home virtually sealing themselves as the Divisional winner in the process, but this game will no doubt have a lot of spice in play given the nature of the rivalry but also throwing in a chance at a Super Bowl, this game has the potential to be the game of the season.

The Rams were heavily touted as Super Bowl favourites and still are based on the bookmakers odds, but the home advantage is no doubt one that can not be dismissed despite Sam Darnold, the Seahawks QB, playing through a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks not only have a great defence, but an offence which is second to none with Jaxson Smith-Njigba being one of the best wider-receivers in the league, second only to one man – The LA Rams star Puka Nacua.

It will be a high-scoring entertaining dog fight which I think should stand as a game that could convince casual fans to take more attention next season.

Best game picks

First Touchdown Scorers:

Puka Nacua – (LA) – 7/1

Kenneth Walker – (SEA) – 4/1

Player Props:

Kyren Williams (LA) Over 53.5 Rushing Yards – 10/11

AJ Barner (SEA) Over 24.5 Receiving Yards – 10/11

Anytime Touchdown scorer:

Davante Adams (LA) – 5/4

Cooper Kupp (SEA) – 14/5

Bet Builder – 15/1

Puka Nacua (LA) – Anytime Touchdown

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) – Anytime Touchdown

Matthew Stafford (LA) – Over 257.5 Passing Yards

Terrence Ferguson (LA) – Over 11.5 Receiving Yards

Seattle Seahawks – Moneyline (Win)