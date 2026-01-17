BELFAST Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC will stage a rally outside BBC headquarters in Belfast on Saturday.

Organisers say the protest is to highlight the Israeli government's

announcement to prevent 37 aid organisations from providing lifesaving humanitarian aid in the illegally Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The group said mainstream media, including the BBC have been 'silent' in their reporting of the situation.

The rally will take place at 1pm at BBC Blackstaff House on Saturday afternoon.

Sue Pentel from the group explained: "In Gaza the onslaught and displacement continue.

"The need for urgent medical, educational and infrastructural aid remains an extreme priority.

"UNICEF reports that over 100 children have been killed since the ceasefire in early October – roughly one child every day.

"Then there is the violence of winter without shelter, water, food and medical aid. Over seven children have died of hypothermia amid storms, heavy rainfall and collapsing shelters.

"One family was killed when a wall collapsed on their tent – two women, a man and a 15 year-old girl.

"The UN warns that malnutrition nears 95000 cases in the strip. Dr Ahmed Muhanna, senior emergency care consultant, reported “No Staff, No Equipment, No Medicine” on returning to Gaza after 664 days in an Israeli jail, where he was imprisoned without charges. Many Palestinian medical staff remain in Israel jails without charge or legal recourse.

"Yet, Israel has announced that it will prevent 37 aid organisations from providing lifesaving humanitarian aid in the illegally Occupied Palestinian Territories. These organisations include internationally recognised and accredited agencies such as Action Aid, International Rescue Committee and Médecins Sans Frontières (Belgium, France, Netherlands, Spain, UK), Medical Aid for Palestine UK, Defence for Children International.

"Israel’s systematic attacks on humanitarian infrastructure, as part of Israeli Apartheid’s genocidal and ethnic cleansing campaigns, will increase suffering in both Gaza and the illegally occupied Palestinian territories, as aid continues to be blocked or denied. It will also endanger staff and communities of these agencies, effectively making a target of their staff.

"This ban threatens effective emergency aid delivery, at a time when Israeli military, institutional and settler violence reach unprecedented levels."