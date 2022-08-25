Record-breaking GCSE results for Blessed Trinity College and Edmund Rice College

PUPILS in schools across North Belfast are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results on Thursday morning.

At Blessed Trinity College, the school posted record-breaking results with 94 per cent of students receiving A*-C grades.

Principal Jim McKeever said: "The staff of Blessed Trinity are absolutely delighted this morning, with the amazing results achieved by our GCSE students.

"Our fantastic students have achieved a record-breaking 94 per cent A*-C grades. This is an incredible outcome, given the many challenges faced during the pandemic.

"Students, staff and families celebrated with lots of happy tears, in celebrating the great news.

"Parents commended the school and staff for the care and dedication shown to their children, to make this all possible.

"Students are excited to be returning to Blessed Trinity College to continue their studies in Post-16. The future is bright for North Belfast."

Over at Edmund Rice College, pupils and staff were in celebration mode again this week as the pupils received their GCSE results.

Fresh from the success of the A-Level students last week, it was the turn of the GCSE students, who produced record-breaking results.

Principal Paul Berne with delighted pupils

99 per cent of pupils achieved an incredible five or more GCSE’s at grades A*-C. The College highest pre-Covid was 95 per cent.

Perhaps the proudest achievement was the best ever Maths and English results in the school’s history with 70 per cent of pupils passing five or more GCSE subjects at the top grades including English and Maths.



Pupils, families and staff were overjoyed with the individual and collective success. There was a fantastic buzz around the college this morning with smiles, hugs and tears all round.



Paul Berne, Principal of Edmund Rice College, said: “I am ecstatic for our boys and girls who have achieved these phenomenal set of results. This is the first set of GCSE results for our girls who made that difficult decision five years ago to become the first Year 8 girls in ERC history to attend the school.

"I think their decision has been totally justified today. I am delighted for all the pupils.

"It has been an incredibly challenging few years for them and their results across the board are outstanding. I am so proud of the pupils, staff, our governors and our families who have worked so hard to make our vision a reality.

"This is our greatest ever set of results and we are hungry for more. This year, we are enhancing our curriculum with the introduction of English Literature and History at A Level. We are extremely excited for the future.”

He added: "Edmund Rice College continues to deliver outstanding academic outcomes and the vast majority of our pupils will return for Post-16 studies.

"We look forward to continuing that journey with them."