Get in the festive spirit with Hannahstown Christmas Market

THE countdown to Christmas kicks-off in style with the Hannahstown Christmas Market taking place on Sunday 8th December.

Now in its fourth year, this popular community event returns and is hoping to see another big turnout for all kids, aged one to 99.

This year at the Christmas Market there are 25 different traders offering a festive array of artisan crafts, gifts, Christmas Fayre, tasty hot food and drinks stalls, plus much more.

Santa and his reindeer are expected to make an early visit to Hannahstown on the day along with many other activities to help get the kids into the Christmas spirit.

The very popular rickety wheel Bazaar returns, spinning out dozens of prices including top of the range tech including Apple iPad, Airpods, household goods from Ninja and Shark as well as this year's most fancied toys.

The day will culminate with the annual Christmas Tree Switch On at the Heritage Square where local schoolchildren have been invited to make their own Christmas baubles to hang on the community Christmas tree

Final preparations are underway by the Hannahstown Community Association with partners Lámh Dhearg CLG.

Mark Mulholland from the Hannahstown Community Association said: “We are looking forward to hosting another large crowd this year.

"It’s been great to see the community come out and start enjoying the start of the festive season together, regardless of the weather. We warmly welcome all to come along and bring their loved ones for a great day out.

"Please support the vendors who work hard all year making produce to sell at the market, there will be plenty of bargains to be had.

"We must thank our loyal sponsor, NI Housing Executive. Without their continued support this event would be hard to keep running. We also must thank all the local families and businesses who generously donate towards the running of the event.”

The Hannahstown Christmas Market takes place Sunday 8th December from 1-5pm at Lámh Dhearg CLG. Entry and car parking is free.