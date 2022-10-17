Fears of structural movement at collapsed Antrim Road building

BELFAST City Council are investigating further structural movement to a collapsed building on the Antrim Road.

The red brick end terrace house collapsed in March when much of an external wall fell away.

The building is now separated off from the junction of the Limestone and Antrim Road by hoardings.

This week Kevin Johnston who owns nearby CryoFitness Hub reported further movement in the ruins of the building.

Kevin said: "This eyesore has been left unattended for 28 weeks now.

"I was talking to the Council who told me it is the responsibility of the owner of the property.

"Council have served a notice and they are restricted somewhat in what they can do because the legislation is so old.

"Rather than being repaired or taken down, it has been secured.

"The building is in a bad way. It looks like it could come down at any time so it must be a danger to the public."

Kevin is also concerned about the impact of the collapsed building on the area.

"In terms of my business, people are not aware we are open," he added.

"It looks like we are behind the cordon if you are approaching from the Waterworks side of the Antrim Road.

"I think it is having a negative impact on the area. Who wants to invest in the area with eyesores like that?"

A Council spokesperson said: “We’re investigating reports of further structural movement to a building on the Antrim Road. The site around the building remains secured to protect public health and safety.

"It is the responsibility of the property owner to carry out further works to the building.

"We continue to liaise with the property owner to monitor their progress.”