Antrim Road collapsed building demolition work begins

DEMOLITION: Contractors begun demolition work on the collapsed building on the Antrim Road this week

DEMOLITION of a collapsed building in North Belfast has finally started this week.

The red brick end terrace house collapsed in March when much of an external wall fell away. The building was sealed off with hoardings at the junction of the Limestone and Antrim Road.

Earlier this month, we reported that Belfast City Council were investigating further structural movement.

Kevin Johnston who owns nearby CryoFitness Hub called for Council to act on the "eyesore", which he said was having a negative impact on the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, a demolition team arrived to begin work on the building.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey said: "Confirmed after speaking with Council’s Building Control that the appointed demolition team is starting a process of demolition.

"Building control will assess this work by end of the week to ensure compliance with the Council order."