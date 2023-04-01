One year on from collapsed building and area remains 'an eyesore'

EYESORE: The area around the collapsed building on the Antrim Road/Limestone Road junction remains sealed off

AN ANTRIM Road business owner says it is a "failure" that a building which collapsed a year ago remains largely untouched.

The red brick end terrace house collapsed in March 2022 when much of an external wall fell away. The building was sealed off with hoardings at the junction of the Limestone and Antrim Road.

In October, partial demolition work was carried out after reports of structural movement but the site remains cordoned off with fencing.

Kevin Johnston, who owns nearby CryoFitness Hub, was severely impacted by the collapsed building, previously telling us that people were not aware that his business was open. Castle Locksmiths and DIY were also forced to re-locate following the incident.

A year on, Kevin says the area remains an "eyesore".

"First of all, thankfully and luckily no one was seriously hurt in this incident but hurt goes beyond physical injury," he said.

"The impact on two neighbouring independent businesses continues. One relocated and ourselves are still obscured from view from a main arterial route due to an eyesore. Both businesses have yet to be properly compensated.

"Our part of the city is neglected enough but this eyesore is detrimental to the area. Not only is it still dangerous it is off-putting to visitors and investors to this wonderful part of Belfast.

"This is a failure. A failure from the Council. A failure from the owner of the property. A failure from local politicians.

"Buildings have partially collapsed in other parts of this city in the past year or so and have been demolished within days.

"North Belfast deserves better than to be treated as the poor relation of our city, time and again."

The North Belfast News has contacted Belfast City Council for a response.