Antrim SFC: Cargin find the extra gear to deny Aghagallon

Cargin celebrate with the Padraig MacNamee Cup after their extra-time win over Aghagallon INPHO

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship final (AET)

Erin's Own, Cargin 1-18 St Mary's, Aghagallon 3-9

JUST how did Cargin make it title number 11 and how did a maiden victory slip from Aghagallon at Corrigan Park in Sunday's Antrim SFC final?

Eight points up early in the second period when Ruairi McCann swept home the second of his goals, it seemed the Padraig MacNamee Cup was heading to the St Mary's club.

But Cargin held their nerve, edged back and took over. It may have been extra-time when they finally settled this, but only for Oisin Lenehan's equaliser deep in time added on in normal time forced the extra 20.

Yes, the decisions went for and against both teams, but it was Cargin who found a way and there was a sense they always would when gaining that foothold in the second period.

Aghagallon's kick-out disintegrated when the pressure was onas they couldn't get on the front foot and keep the board ticking over.

After a hugely disappointing showing in last year's final, Aghagallon's intentions were to get off on the right foot and they did just that with the long ball - that would prove to be a huge weapon in the opening half with wind advantage - claimed by Ruairi for a mark he pointed.

After Pat Shivers levelled, a pair oif Gareth Magee points had the St Mary's men in front, but Cargin began to get into a groove with Tomás McCann (free), Shivers and substitute Benen Kelly with his first touch edging them ahead.

But that long ball would pay dividends for Aghagallon on 20 minutes as a sideline was pumped into Adam Loughran who caught and finished expertly.

After Magee pointed a free, they would have their second goal on 24 minutes as another long ball found Ruairi McCann who buried the chance and another Magee opened a seven-point gap.

Cargin looked shellshocked, but did narrow the gap before the break with pointed frees from Shivers and McCann leaving Aghagallon's lead at 2-5 to 0-6 at the half.

It seemed Aghagallon were well on their way when their third goal arrived two minutes after the restart as Ciaran Magennis made a break with the ball squirting free for McCann to finish to the empty net.

Yet Cargin didn't panic and worked their way back in well as they chipped away at the lead with the next five points through McCann (two frees), Paul McCann, Jamie Gribbin and a 45 from goalkeeper John McNabb.

It appeared Aghagallon had lost their way but 17 barren minutes came to an end with Gareth Magee finishing a good move, but on 51 minutes came a huge moment as Tomás McCann went long to older brother Michael who gathered in front of goal, spun and found the net.

Ciaran Bradley gets away from Paul Mulholland

A McNabb 45 levelled and Cargin thought they had won it when James Laverty thumped over a wonder score out on the right, yet Aghagallon summoned one more attack with Oisin Lenehan curling over to force extra-time with the score 3-7 to 1-13.

The sides hit just one point apiece in the first period of extra time through Magee and Shivers, but Aghagallon had very strong claims for a penalty waved away when Ruairi McCann appeared to be half back.

There was 10 minutes to settle this and avoid a replay and Aghagallon edged ahead on 10 seconds through Pauric Magennis with McCann levelling from a free, but a fine score from Pat Shivers put Cargin ahead and they stayed on the front foot, turning Aghagallon over a couple of times with Bevan Kelly and Sean O'Neill landing the insurance scores as Cargin claimed title number 11.

CARGIN: J McNabb (0-2 45s); K O'Boyle, J Crozier, C Donnelly; R Gribbin, J Laverty (0-1), S O'Neill (0-1); J Carron, G McCann; C Bradley, J Gribbin (0-1), P McCann (0-1); P Shivers (0-5, 1f), M McCann (1-0), T McCann (0-5f)

Subs: B Kelly (0-2) for S O'Neill (16), S O'Neill for R Gribbin (37), M Kelly for M McCann (60+2); B Laverty for C Donnelly (ET 8), K McShane for M Kelly (ET 13), D Johnston for B Kelly (ET 16)

AGHAGALLON: D O'Hagan; D Donnelly, J Lamont, P Mulholland; C Magennis, P Brannigan, Daryl McAlernon; O Lenehan (0-1), J Lenehan; E Walsh, A Loughran (1-0), M McAfee; G Magee 90-6, 4f), R McCann (2-1, 0-1mark), J Hannon

Subs: Davy McAlernon for Daryl McAlernon (HT), P Gowdy for J Hannon (HT), E McCartan for P Gowdy (42), P Magennis (0-1) for M McAfee (50), S Devlin for P Mulholland (ET 16), N McShane for P Brannigan (ET 20).

REFEREE: Conal Roberts (St John's)