Antrim SFC: Final countdown for Cargin and Dunloy

A county final with Cargin and Dunloy in it is nothing out of the ordinary, but the fact they face one another in Sunday's Senior Football Championship decider at Corrigan Park is.

The Erin's Own men are defending champions, seeking their seventh title in nine years and 12th overall, but Dunloy - whose appearance in a senior showpiece is more typical in hurling - get set for a first Senior Football final since 1941 where they will big to claim a first title since 1936.

That's not to say the Cuchullain's come into this game as some form of no-hopers who have somehow found themselves at this stage.

There has been plenty of evidence over the years ofd their prowess with the big ball, as a huge chunk of the current team enjoyed success underage.

They have also been perennial Intermediate finalists, getting over the line at last 12 months ago and there was always a real prospect they would make their mark up at senior, as has proven the case.

A group win over St Gall's may have been a shock to some, but for others who have followed this Dunloy team's progress, it was far from it.

They did lose out to Creggan in their next fixture, but had already secured a quarter-final, silencing then remaining doubters as they came through in extra-time.

Division One winners Portglenone were next and again, Dunloy's eye for goal proved pivotal as they reached the final.

Conal Cunning, Nigel Elliott, Seaan Elliott, Deaglan Smyth, Keelan Molloy and the towering presence of Kevin McQuillan are key figures for Dunloy, the latter one of the few whom aren't dual players.

That contingent saw their five-in-a-row hopes in hurling end last weekend, so just what will that defeat do for the momentum built across the board.

It would be a little bit unfair to suggest the exertions of competing in both codes caught up as Dunloy have been operating at both over the years, albeit Intermediate football although those games are also 60 minutes long.

There is no doubt a county final will hold no fears and is an occasion they are well used to, but the same can be said for Cargin who are back to where they expected to be.

Ronan Devlin's men coasted through their group that contained O'Donovan Rossa, Tír na nÓg and St John's, but have had to dig deep in the games since.

It took a late score from Tom Shivers to get the better ion 14-man Aghagallon in the last eight, a repeat of last year's final that went to extra-time.

The semi-final against St Brigid's, played in frankly dreadful conditions, was looking a little precarious when trailing by three in the second period, but again they found a way, their leaders standing up as they overcame the Biddies.

Conhuir Johnston, one of the new generation, found the net on that occasion but so too did one of the stalwarts in Kevin O'Boyle.

Pat Shivers hobbled out of that game but should be available this week, yet his replacement at Dunsilly a fortnight back was not exactly a step down as Michael McCann's introduction brought a calmness when the stress levels were raised.

The entire McCann clan that also includes Tomás, Gerard and Paul, Jamie Gribbin, Justin Crozier, James Laverty and Sean O'Neill is evidence of the quality the champions possess.

They will enter Sunday's final as favourites as they have a knack of finding a way, but Dunloy's direct game and pace has the ability to cause headaches.

This is not the final that many would have predicted at the outset, but one that has all the ingredients to deliver.