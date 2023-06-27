Man in his thirties taken to hospital after being shot in the leg on Divis Street

SHOOTING: A man has been shot in the leg in Divis Street

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in West Belfast.

The PSNI are appealing for information and witnesses following the shooting in Divis Street on Monday evening.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported just after 11.05pm that a man had been shot in the leg. He was found in the Divis Street area.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2271 of 26/06/23."