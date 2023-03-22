Arson attack at Lagmore Glen Power Station condemned

CONCERN: The scene of the incident at Lagmore Glen Power Station on Tuesday evening

A SINN Féin councillor has condemned an arson attack at Lagmore Glen Power Station.

Fire and Rescue Services were called to “rubbish on fire in a derelict building” on Tuesday evening, where the cause of the fire is “believed to be deliberate ignition".

Two fire appliances from Cadogan attended the incident which was dealt with by 7:10pm.

Sinn Féin Cllr Joe Duffy said: “I have just left the scene of what could have been a very serious incident as some mindless people have burnt a sofa in Lagmore Glen at the NIE Power station.

“Thankfully the Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene quickly and able to contain the fire. Thankfully no one was hurt but this could have been so much worse.

The Colin councillor said he will be engaging with youth providers and statutory agencies to discuss what can be done to tackle the anti-community behaviour.

“I appeal to all parents to know where your kids are and what they are getting up to,” he added.