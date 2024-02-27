Athletics: One lap specialists sprint to Belfast Irish Milers Meet

Cathal McLaughlin from Derry Track Club presenting podium prizes to the women’s international 1500m at the 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor. Olympian Alex Bell from Great Britain topped the podium

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with Tripadvisor sees the return of international 400m specialists, including Olympians and Irish national champions.

World semi-finalist and recent Irish Indoor national champion Sharlene Mawdsley is set to return to Belfast on Saturday, May 11 having won the event in 2023, clocking 51.75 for the one lap distance.

Mawdsley represented Ireland at the World Championships in 2023, progressing to the semi-final with a personal best performance of 51.17.

She will be joined on the start line in Belfast by the recently crowned Irish Indoor 200m champion, Phil Healy.

Healy will also line up for the women’s international 200m at the Belfast Meet as she sets her sights on qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Dutch athlete Priscilla Van Oorschot will join the Irish champions in the women’s international 400m, along with other Irish athletes including Roisin Harrison.

Carys McAulay from Great Britain will make an appearance at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet having clocked an impressive 51.57 for the one-lap distance.

McAulay represented Great Britain at the 2023 European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, competing in the 4x400m relay.

11 Weeks to go until the 2024 Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Tripadvisor



Keep an Eye on Social Media Platforms for Information on a Giveaway from Zerofit #BelfastMilers#ContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/BhYQzyRXK3 — Eamonn Christie (@Eamonn_Christie) February 24, 2024

In the men’s international 400m, Irish athlete Jack Rafferty has won this race for the last two consecutive years.

However, winner of the men’s B race for the past two years has been Callum Baird, who will compete in the international race in 2024.

Both Baird and Rafferty were part of the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team that finished eighth in the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

However, will Baird have the advantage of a home crowd to take the victory or will Rafferty complete the hat trick?

With the start lists for the international one-lap distance looking world class, podium placed athletes will be awarded substantial cash prizes and bonuses courtesy of race sponsor Cathal McLaughlin.

Cathal McLaughlin from Derry Track Club has supported the Belfast Irish Milers Meet since its establishment in 2015.

“Cathal has been supportive of the Meet since day one and once again I’m delighted to have Cathal support the Meet in 2024,” said Race Director, Eamonn Christie.

“Both the men and women’s international 400m races look world class with Olympians and international athletes looking to achieve Olympic qualification.”

