AUGUST 1969 POGROMS: Family calls for Chief Constable to apologise after Ombudsman findings

52 YEARS ON: Sam McLarnon with a picture of his father Samuel (27) murdered in August 1969

THE family of an Ardoyne man shot dead by the RUC in August 1969 has called on the Chief Constable to apologise to the family.

On Wednesday, Police Ombudsman, Mrs Marie Anderson published a 128-page report covering the RUC killings of four people shot dead at the start of the Troubles as loyalists attacked Catholic homes in North and West Belfast on the evening of 14/15 August 1969.

Nine-year-old Patrick Rooney – the first child killed in the Troubles – was shot dead after the RUC fired indiscriminately into Divis Flats as loyalists attacked homes in the lower Falls.

A separate incident also at Divis Flats claimed the life of off-duty soldier Hugh McCabe (20) who was back home on leave.

Samuel McLarnon (27) was shot dead in the front room of his home in Herbert Street by a member of the RUC after loyalists attacked homes in Ardoyne.

Michael Lynch (28) was shot dead in nearby Butler Street by the RUC.

The report concluded that "even allowing for the tumultuous circumstances of the time", the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) failed to effectively investigate any of the deaths.

It noted there had been limited enquiries, inadequate forensic examinations and no evidence any officer had been interviewed for potential criminal or misconduct offences.

Reacting to the report, Samuel McLarnon's son Sam has called for an apology from the Chief Constable.

“I broadly welcome the report, although there are some discrepancies. At the same time, I cannot see any different outcome for us,” he explained.

“There seems to be a determination that there will be no prosecutions. There has never been an apology or acknowledgement from the RUC themselves.

“None of the policemen were interviewed about their actions to explain their actions of that night which is basic policing, even back then.

“This is the first report of its kind since Loughinisland and it will be interesting to see if the Chief Constable makes a statement. They have a chance to do the honourable thing. It is the minimum they can do.

“A full inquest is extremely unlikely with the lack of forensics and witnesses as well as ‘sick notes’ from doctors stating that certain people would not be fit to give evidence.

“Time has killed us really. It has been 51 years. My sister passed away in January and she fought to try and get the truth and she never did.”

Solicitor Paddy Ó Muirigh said: “The McLarnon family welcome the publication of the report by the Police Ombudsman, Mrs Marie Anderson.

McLarnon family welcome publication of the Police Ombudsman report into death of Samuel McLarnon

“This is the first independent, evidenced based, investigation of the circumstances of the death of Mr McLarnon, almost 52 years after his tragic death.

“A forensic scientist commissioned by OPONI has now reviewed the original pathology findings and has concluded that the shot that killed Mr McLarnon was consistent with a 9 x 19mm calibre bullet fired from a Sterling sub machine gun or other unknown firearm of the same calibre. The Sterling sub machine was a weapon used by the police on the night in question. Significantly the expert has concluded that the shots were fired directly at the window of number 37 Herbert Street (the home address of Mr McLarnon).

“The Police Ombudsman has also acknowledged the long-held view of the McLarnon family that there was no RUC investigation of this matter in 1969. Mrs Anderson has found no evidence that RUC investigators, at the time, attempted a forensic link between the bullet that killed Mr McLarnon and any of the Sterling sub machine guns used by the RUC officers on the night."

He added: “Rather than defending the residents of Ardoyne from a loyalist mob, Officer 28 and other RUC officers were part of that mob. This tragic case will be regarded by many as another example of state impunity resulting from an ineffective investigation of the use of lethal force by the security forces.

“It is incumbent now on the Chief Constable to finally issue an apology to the McLarnon family.”

Reacting to the report, the family of Mr McCabe said they were "extremely disappointed" the Ombudsman failed to find his killing to have been unlawful.

Catholics' killings by RUC not properly investigated, says Police Ombudsman

Relatives of Mr Lynch said a proper investigation at the time "was never likely to happen with the RUC".

Relatives For Justice Casework Director Mike Ritchie said RFJ welcomes the findings of the Police Ombudsman "that the RUC preparation for and response to community disturbances in Divis and Ardoyne in August 1969 was fundamentally flawed and that the actions of RUC officers on the ground was reckless".

"She has also been highly critical of the fact that no police investigation whatsoever was undertaken into four deaths. Given these findings, it now falls to the current Chief Constable to respond," he added.

"The deaths of Patrick Rooney, Hugh McCabe, Sam McLarnon and Michael Lynch at the hands of the RUC in August 1969 was a watershed moment for nationalists. Their violent actions confirmed for the nationalist community that, apart from being sectarian, the RUC were prepared and willing to fire indiscriminately at Catholics and in Catholic districts with fatal consequences."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said it beggars belief that there could not be evidence to prosecute former RUC officers for the killings.

The revelation that the British Govt intend to legislate so that British Army & RUC killers of citizens here cannot be prosecuted shows that the lives of victims & their families mean nothing to the British Govt.



It is an outright attack on the justice system & the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/R1KNn7IWtk — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) May 6, 2021

The North Belfast MLA said: “This is another day of disappointment for the families of those killed by the RUC, including nine year-old Patrick Rooney, in August 1969 in Belfast.

“They were killed on the streets and in their homes when the RUC raked homes with gunfire, firing indiscriminately at civilians.

“Their families have now been told in this Police Ombudsman’s report that the RUC officers responsible for killing their loved ones were not held to account because of investigative failings and destruction of evidence, and as a result there will be no prosecutions.

“They have been waiting for more than 50 years for answers about the deaths of their loved ones and are still waiting.

“It beggars belief that there could be such little evidence, despite these incidents and others forming the basis of the Scarman Report at the time.

“These families are entitled to the truth and we will continue to stand in solidarity with them in their campaign.

“This action will make more and more people believe that they won’t get justice or equality of justice from this or any British government.”

The PSNI said it was considering the findings of the report.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: "Our thoughts today are first and foremost with the families of Patrick Rooney, Hugh McCabe, Samuel McLarnon and Michael Lynch.

"We respect and acknowledge the hurt and suffering of each of the bereaved families, and we offer our sincerest and heartfelt sympathies to them for the loss they endured."