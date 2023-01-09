Motorists should allow for additional time as Ballygomartin Road improvement scheme gets underway

A £130,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballygomartin Road in North Belfast has got underway.

The improvement works will extend for a distance of approximately 290 metres from Woodvale Road to Twaddell Avenue and it is hoped will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

The majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by January 27 however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.