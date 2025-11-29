A MAGICAL new animated film Nollaí, a landmark co-commission from BBC Northern Ireland, TG4 and S4C, is set to arrive on screens in time for Christmas.

Produced by Belfast-based Taunt Studios with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF), Screen Fund and Coimisiún na Meán, Nollaí invites viewers into a heart-warming fantasy adventure led by an ordinary deer with an extraordinary secret.

This festive special will premiere on Sunday 14 December, with an Irish language version on BBC iPlayer, TG4 and Cúla4, and Welsh language version airing on S4C. An English language version will broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer the following week.

Nollaig – or Nollaí as he is lovingly known – is the story of a young Irish deer on a journey of self-discovery. A little tall for a deer, Nollaí has always been told he’s ‘big boned’. He has spent his life on the farm with his human family – best friend and sister, Sadhbh, and his father, or ‘Daid’ – who found him one wintry night ten years ago, at the stone circle on the mountain. With none of his kin in sight, Sadhbh and Daid took Nollaí in and he became part of their family.

As the years pass, Nollaí struggles with his giant size in a human world but loves the community he lives in. Then, one day, everything changes as he accidentally stumbles across a surprise that reveals he is quite possibly the last living Megaloceros giganteus (the extinct giant deer) in existence!

This discovery leads to Nollaí and Sadhbh, with the help of a slightly chaotic Christmas-loving bat called Stoca, embarking on an adventure to discover where this young deer came from.

When the trio stumble upon a portal leading to another world – the realm of the giant deer – will Nollaí join his ancestors or stay with his human family?

Nollaí

Actor Conor MacNeill (Industry, The Sixth Commandment, The Tourist) voices the character Daid in the Irish Language and English versions. Further cast for the Irish language and English versions are Jude Hartigan (as Nollaí), Blaithín McCusker (Sadhbh), Mary Flangian (Stoca), Dannan Flynn (Oisín), Niall Mac Eachmharcaigh (Giant Deer).

Cast for Welsh language version includes Osian Snelson (as Nolig), Marged Llwyd (Siân), Clare Hingott (Siriol), Dion Davies (Dad), Dafydd Emyr (Cawr-Garw).

Karen Kirby, Commissioning Executive for BBC Northern Ireland says: "This is the first collaboration of its kind for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Gaeilge and we’re delighted to join with our broadcast and funding partners to bring this beautifully animated Christmas story to our audiences on BBC iPlayer and on BBC NI television.

"Nollaí is a delightful tale of love and belonging, a universal story which can be told in multiple languages and is brilliantly brought to life through the incredible acting talents of the cast, the animation team and musicians. I hope it will be a film that all generations can enjoy together over the Christmas period."

Máire Uí Choisdealbha, Commissioning Editor, TG4 says: “We are absolutely delighted to commission TG4’s first-ever animated Christmas special, a truly exciting international co-production with our wonderful partners.

“This collaboration brings together an extraordinary blend of creative talent and cultural storytelling from Ireland and Wales, resulting in a festive film we believe will enchant families for years to come. It’s a milestone for TG4 and a celebration of the shared cultural imagination that unites our broadcasters. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Content Commissioner – Children and Learners, says: “I’m delighted that S4C has been a part of Nollai or Nolig in Welsh. This is a beautiful and endearing animated film which will resonate with so many of our viewers and be a highlight of our festive schedule for Children and families for years to come.

Sadhbh and Nollaí will be on our screens in December

“It’s been great working with our Celtic friends again and build on the ever growing relationship between TG4 and S4C, and being able to launch this film in Irish and Welsh on the same day on both channels is perfect.”

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán says: "We are delighted to support the production of Nollaí through our Sound & Vision Funding Scheme which is all about supporting the creation of new, innovative Irish language content that will be enjoyed by audiences young and old."

Áine Walsh, Chief Language & Cultural Officer and Head of Irish Language Broadcast Fund at Northern Ireland Screen says: “In our twentieth anniversary year, the Irish Language Broadcast Fund is proud to support Nollaí, the first ever Irish language animated Christmas special made in the North.

“It showcases the ambition and talent of our local creative teams, who brought skill and collaboration to every stage of the project. This festive story, steeped in Irish folklore, will delight young audiences and offer the whole family a shared Christmas experience in Irish. We’re thrilled it will be seen on BBC NI, TG4, Cúla4 and S4C, highlighting the strength of high-quality content being created locally for families across Ireland and beyond.”

The Irish language version of Nollaí airs Sunday 14 December at 5.05pm on BBC iPlayer, TG4 and Cúla4, and in Welsh on S4C. Nollaí also airs later that evening on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 6.40pm. The English language version will air Sunday 21 December at 4.10pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer (*TX details subject to change*).

