Beechmount wrestler Shannon returns to Coláiste Feirste for 'Brawls on the Falls'

RETURN HOME: Shannon Mateer aka Myla Grace will feature in 'Brawls on the Falls' at Coláiste Feirste this weekend

A WEST Belfast wrestling star is preparing for her first ever event at her former school this weekend.

Appropriately dubbed the 'Brawls on the Falls', the event will be headlined by Beechmount native and former Coláiste Feirste pupil Myla Grace – real name Shannon Mateer.

The event will take place at Coláiste Feirste's Spórtlann na hÉireann complex on Saturday.

Match Announcement!



At Brawls on the Falls in Spórtlann na hÉireann on Saturday Feb 3rd, hometown hero Myla Grace teams up with Big Ro and KMK to take on Katey Harvey, Phil Boyd and Justy!



At Brawls on the Falls in Spórtlann na hÉireann on Saturday Feb 3rd, hometown hero Myla Grace teams up with Big Ro and KMK to take on Katey Harvey, Phil Boyd and Justy!

In 2021, she became one of the latest stars of professional wrestling’s leading WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) franchise.

Fresh from a globetrotting stint with the WWE, the high-flying Gaeilgeoir returns to action on home turf for the first ever wrestling event at her former school in a unique six-person tag match.

Hundreds of fans are expected to attend the homecoming event, which will also include an action packed card featuring some of the top wrestling talent from across Ireland.

Seán Mistéil from hosts Spórtlann na hÉireann said: "We have seen a fair few brawls on the Falls in our time, but never anything quite like this. And how appropriate that Spórtlann's first wrestling event will be headlined by a Gaeilgeoir and former Coláiste Feirste pupil. Not to be missed."

'Brawls on the Falls' takes place on Saturday, February 3 from 3pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.titanicwrestling.com.