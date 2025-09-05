Belfast actor Stephen Rae's portrait unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland

A PORTRAIT of Belfast actor Stephen Rae has been unveiled at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin.

The work by Wicklow-based photographer David Stephenson was unveiled along with a portrait of Limerick actor Ruth Negga which was painted by Dublin artist David Booth.

Stephen Rea was born in Belfast in 1946. He attended Belfast High School and Queen’s University before enrolling at the Abbey Theatre School in Dublin in the 1960s. His international breakthrough came with his portrayal of Fergus in The Crying Game (1992), directed by Neil Jordan, for which he received an Oscar nomination. Other movie credits include Interview with a Vampire (1994), Michael Collins (1996), and The End of the Affair (1999). He has been involved in several notable television productions.

Rea has also enjoyed a celebrated career on stage, collaborating on several occasions with American playwright Sam Shepard. Rea has received many nominations and awards for his performances on stage and screen, and has been conferred with honorary degrees from both Queen’s University, Belfast, and the University of Ulster.

David Stephenson took the photograph in the back garden of Stephen Rea’s Dublin home. The sparseness of the ivy on an old wall behind Rea instantly appealed to the photographer and made for an ideal backdrop for an informal head and shoulders study of this kind. Stephenson was mindful of the fact that his subject was "a public figure, but… also a very private person" and wanted to capture this "interesting contradiction" in his portrait. When shown the photograph by Stephenson, Rea remained quiet before saying, "It’s me."

Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “It’s an absolute honour for the National Gallery of Ireland to unveil these magnificent portraits to the public. Artists David Stephenson and David Booth were terrific and worthy winners of our Portrait Prize in 2022 and 2023. We are so proud to see their portraits of Ruth Negga and Stephen Rea – actors who have added so much to the Irish cultural tapestry both at home and abroad – hang on our walls today.”

Actor Stephen Rea said: “The decision by the National Gallery of Ireland to include my photograph, created by the wonderful David Stephenson, in its permanent collection, is a huge and totally unexpected compliment. I am overwhelmed.”