£25,000 awarded to community projects in north, south, west Belfast

BELFAST Harbour has awarded £25,000 to a number of organisations in West, North and South Belfast in its first round of Community Awards Fund launched earlier this year.

Providing grants of up to £2,500 for local community projects, Belfast Harbour is seeking to support the work of grass-roots community organisations and charities, as they recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Projects benefitting from the first round of the Fund include mental health and wellbeing programmes, community events and sports programmes to promote diversity and inclusion and community garden projects.

In West Belfast, funding has been awarded to Footprints Women’s Centre in Dunmurry and Lámh Dhearg Community Sports Club in Hannahstown.

In North Belfast, Ligoniel Improvement Association and Rathfern Community Regeneration Group in Newtownabbey will also benefit.

Rosario Football Club in South Belfast have also received funding from the Community Awards Fund.

The Community Awards Fund builds on Belfast Harbour’s ongoing programme of investment in local communities. The Fund supports projects that align with Belfast Harbour’s priorities as a socially responsibly Pport on supporting local communities, employability and skills and the environment.

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour said: “We have all seen the severe social and economic impacts of the last year, so we are delighted to be able to support the great work of organisations and charities, as they work to help local communities recover.

“Through these awards, Belfast Harbour is pleased to support a range of grass-roots community based activities, and to further develop our partnerships with community organisations at this challenging time.”

The Fund will reopen to applications again in Autumn 2021. Full details of the assessment criteria are available on the Belfast Harbour’s website.