Belfast has a ‘Wicked’ Christmas lights switch-on in store

BELFAST is getting ready for a ‘Wicked’ Christmas this year, starting with the annual lights switch-on at Belfast City Hall on Saturday, November 15.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly will be joined on stage by Cool FM personalities Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross, introducing a sleigh-load of free festive fun for all the family.

Tickets will be available from visitbelfast.com on a first-come-first-served basis from 10am next Tuesday (November 4), with a second release of tickets available from 7pm on the same evening. There will be a limit of five tickets per booking.

Speaking of her excitement about this year’s event, Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly said: “I can’t wait to switch on the lights and help get everyone into the Christmas spirit. These free tickets will be in high demand, so get ready to snap them up straight away!

“We’ve got a fabulous programme with a captivating performance from the incredibly talented Rachel Tucker. And Belfast’s own world-welterweight boxing champ Lewis Crocker will be joining the Cool FM team on stage.

“Heartwarming performances from the amazing Avenue Arts Academy are sure to get you in the mood for Christmas, along with the fantastic Donegall Road Primary School Choir. Breathtaking high-energy performances from cheerleaders the Sandy Row Falcons and BA Collective Dance Duo will get you in the festive spirit, while the dazzling O’Hara Sisters are sure to keep the party going. Closing the show, St Agnes Choral Society will have us all singing our hearts out too.

Pete Snodden (Cool FM), Lara Harding, Rebecca McKinney (Cool FM), Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly, Paulo Ross (Cool FM) and Rosa Harding

“The Belfast Christmas Market will be buzzing from noon on Saturday 15th of November and it’s also the start of a six-week free festive entertainment programme in our Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue. Plans are also taking shape for more late-night transport and the city will be lit up with new decorations too, so this year is the perfect opportunity to come into city centre and make festive memories with family and friends.”

Stuart Robinson, Content Director Bauer Media Audio NI, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Cool FM is once again part of Belfast City Council’s Christmas Lights Switch On – one of the city’s most magical family traditions. It’s always a fantastic night that brings the whole community together to celebrate the start of the festive season. We can’t wait to help light up Belfast and spread some Christmas cheer with amazing local talent and plenty of festive fun!”

The switch-on event will last around an hour, with gates opening at 6pm and the event starting at 6.30pm. City centre road closures will be in effect from earlier in the afternoon, so those attending are encouraged to use public transport and allow extra time for their journeys.

Tickets for the wheelchair accessible viewing platform can be booked in person at the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre or by calling 028 9024 6609 on Tuesday, November 4 from 10am. These are limited to two per booking.