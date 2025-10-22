Belfast pupils see their artwork shine on city billboards

Pupils from Dunmurry Primary School in front of their winning billboard with Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly.

Pupils from five Belfast schools are celebrating after being named winners of Belfast City Council’s 2025 Billboard Challenge.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, invited both primary and post-primary schools across the city to take part in a creative competition, designing billboards that highlight important community issues. This year, pupils focused on themes such as littering, dog fouling and graffiti.

From the many entries received, five winning designs were selected and displayed on billboards in the winners’ local areas, sending an important message to thousands of people across Belfast.

This year’s winning schools were Cranmore Integrated Primary, Dunmurry Primary, Holy Family Primary, Holy Evangelist Primary and St Oliver Plunkett Primary. Each winning design tackled local issues in a fun, creative and memorable way.

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School focused on dog fouling with a creative billboard featuring partying dogs and the slogan: “Don’t be a party pooper. Scoop your poop.”

Holy Evangelist Primary School encouraged residents not to be lazy and lift their litter. They also tackled dog fouling with the cheeky reminder: “We don’t live in a zoo, pick up your poo!”

Holy Family Primary School got straight to the point with their slogan: “Don’t leave poo for someone’s shoe!”

Dunmurry Primary School took a sporting approach with a clever design of a bin as a basketball net alongside the slogan: “Slam Dunk the Junk.”

Cranmore Integrated Primary School tackled graffiti with a strong message: “Think before you spray, put the paint can away.”

Speaking with pupils from Dunmurry Primary School, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, praised the initiative and the creativity of the young people involved:

“I had the pleasure of spending time with the wonderful pupils from Dunmurry Primary School to celebrate their success in our challenge. This fantastic initiative gives pupils across Belfast the chance to highlight important community issues like litter, graffiti and dog fouling through their own creativity.

"I’m so proud of the winning designs, which have been displayed on billboards close to their schools, a powerful reminder that we all have a role to play in looking after our communities.”

"The Billboard Challenge offers a fun and engaging way for pupils to use their creativity to promote positive community action. Seeing their artwork displayed on real billboards is a rewarding experience that helps them understand the impact of their messages and encourages pride in their local area."