A NEW drug and alcohol support drop-in and family support group has been launched by Upper Springfield Development Trust.

It comes in direct response to feedback from service users, community members, and clients engaged in their drug and alcohol support programme Tús Úr/Fresh Beginnings.

Beginning today, November 20, the Drug and Alcohol Support Drop-In will take place every Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Upper Springfield Development Trust.

No appointment is necessary;

Individuals can access confidential, empathetic support;

The service is designed to help people at any stage of their harm reduction journey.

In addition, the new Family Support Group, Clann Chroí will begin on Friday (November 21). This group is specifically for family members, partners, and loved ones affected by someone else’s substance use.

The Family Support Group will take place every Friday from 10:30am-11:30am and aims to provide a safe, non-judgmental environment where participants can:

Share experiences with peers facing similar challenges;

Receive guidance and support from a qualified drug and alcohol support worker;

Learn practical tools, coping strategies, and techniques;

Access help in navigating their loved one’s harm reduction journey while also caring for their own wellbeing.

Project Manager Micheal Donnelly said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to improving accessibility and meeting the evolving needs of our community, we will now be offering evening drop-in support sessions for individuals impacted by substance use.

"Many people told us they were unable to attend traditional daytime appointments due to work or personal commitments.

"In response, our team has expanded service hours to ensure everyone has the opportunity to receive the help they need at a time that works for them.

"These new initiatives reflect our proactive approach to strengthening community support networks and ensuring accessible, compassionate services for all who need them."