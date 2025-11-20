A PROTEST has been held outside Duncairn Post Office on the Antrim Road over closure fears.

The Post Office plans to close the post office on February 1, 2026 and move it further down the Antrim Road.

In 2022 plans to close the branch and re-locate it were scrapped following a campaign involving 20 local businesses, community groups and political parties.

Three years on the closure and re-location plans have been revived, despite another campaign of protest against the decision.

The latest protest against the closure was organised by Tar Isteach and Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum.

Tommy Quigley from Tar Isteach said: "Duncairn Post Office is more than just a building. It’s a lifeline for hundreds of local people, especially our elderly and vulnerable neighbours.

"Post Office management plans to close Duncairn Post Office in February and move it further down the Antrim Road. The proposed new branch will offer fewer services and won’t have the same dedicated, expert, and friendly staff who know and care for our community.

"Our local Post Office has served us faithfully for years, helping residents access vital services, collect pensions, pay bills, and stay connected. Losing it would be a huge blow to our community.

"We need to stand together and make our voices heard."