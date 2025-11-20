A LARGE crowd gathered in West Belfast on Sunday for an anti-racism rally held in response to a recent race-hate incident that has caused deep concern among local residents.

The event brought together community groups, political representatives and families in a united stand against racism in all its forms. It comes just weeks after a family were left badly shaken after a burglary at their home on the Glen Road, which police are treating as a racially motivated hate incident.

Speaking at the rally, Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said West Belfast remains a proudly welcoming community and made it clear that racism is absolutely not welcome.

“West Belfast has always stood firmly against racism, hate and intolerance," she said.

"This community knows what it means to face discrimination and exclusion, and we will never allow that to be inflicted on others.”

She described the attack on a local family as “sickening and cowardly" and said it was "rejected" by local people.

Offering a message of support directly to the family targeted, Aisling added: “To this family, and to all migrant families in West Belfast, I want to say clearly: Tá fáilte romhaibh, you are welcome. Tá áit agaibh anseo, you have a place here. This community will stand with you and support you.

"Those responsible do not represent the wider community. West Belfast will not be defined by the actions of a small number of individuals who do not represent us. They bring shame on no one but themselves."

Ms Reilly thanked those who organised and attended the rally for coming together in solidarity, saying their presence “showed the real heart of West Belfast, a community built on compassion, diversity and support for each other".